By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two people face charges of assault after police in Texas said they attacked each other with knives in a New Year's Day argument over a hat.

Authorities arrested Daquion Ray Wheeler, 21, and Darshae Lashaun Calloway, 21, on charges of aggravated assault after police were called to a home in Tyler on Sunday afternoon, according to records from Smith County Jail and the Tyler Police Department.

The couple got into an argument about a hat while inside the home, police told KETK. The argument spilled out onto the front lawn, where Wheeler allegedly pulled a knife on Calloway.

She went back into the home, grabbed a pair of knives and returned, according to KETK.

"The two then began trying to cut each other outside until an officer arrived," the news station reported.

The responding officer said Calloway was still armed with the knives when he arrived. He pulled out his stun gun, but didn't need to use it, according to KETK.

No injuries were reported.

Smith County Jail records showed the couple remained jailed Monday. Their bonds were set at $25,000 each.