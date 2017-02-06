Cold taco sparks shooting in Houston police say

Posted: 4:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A cold taco is reportedly at the center of a shooting in Houston.
A woman became so enraged, she shot her boyfriend over it, police said.
The woman exploded in rage when the taco truck worker refused to reheat her taco, investigators told KTRK TV.
When her boyfriend tried to calm her down, police said, she allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.
The victim is expected to survive.
There’s no word on whether any charges have been filed in the case.
