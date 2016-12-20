Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A British woman has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 20 years after her conviction this week in the murder of her half-sister with a chicken-shaped kitchen pot, according to Hertfordshire police officials.
The murder happened last May in the English town of Letchworth where police said 53-year-old Yvonne Caylor disguised herself as a man and went to her sister’s apartment. She muscled her way in the door and attacked 26-year-old Nicola Collingbourne with the kitchen pot, officials said.
Collingbourne was later found dead by family members. Police said Caylor tried to make the murder look like a suicide, but investigators were able to use surveillance video to eventually identify Caylor as the killer.
">December 16, 2016
Jury retires to consider their verdict in murder trial of Yvonne Caylor, accused of killing her half-sister Nicki: https://t.co/VS64sHV78Dpic.twitter.com/YiuStdsdRD— The Comet (@thecomet24)https://t.co/VS64sHV78Dpic.twitter.com/YiuStdsdRD— The Comet (@thecomet24) December 16, 2016
Jury retires to consider their verdict in murder trial of Yvonne Caylor, accused of killing her half-sister Nicki:
Charges were filed against Caylor after police found blood on pieces of the broken kitchen dish that were left at the scene.
Caylor was facing charges in connection with a burglary at her sister’s apartment when the killing occurred.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}