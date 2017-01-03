74-year-old woman shoots pistol at home intruder

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TEXARKANA, Texas —
An intruder entered the wrong home when a 74-year-old Texas woman drew her pistol on him.
KLSA reported that Rebbie Roberson was watching the news Sunday when someone broke into her Texarkana home.
"So I had to walk right out in front of him. I didn't know if he was going to kill me or what," Roberson told KSLA.
"I reached over there and grabbed this gun. And when I swerved around, I pointed it at him and he ran."
Roberson said she followed the man and fired her .38-caliber pistol. Although she is not sure she hit him, the shots left bullet holes in her home.
"I tried to kill him," Roberson told KLSA. "Anybody break in on me, I'm going to kill them. He's going to kill me or I'm going to kill him."
Bowie County sheriff's Chief Deputy Jeff Neal said Roberson was well within her rights to use her weapon in the manner she did.
"It could have been worse for both individuals, both the victim and the suspect," Neal said.
Roberson, who always keeps her pistol close, said she hopes it's the first and last time she has to use it.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bowie County Sheriff's Office at (903) 798-3149.
