5-year-old boy runs down street yelling, 'Mom and Dad are dead'

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 02: A box of the overdose antidote Naloxone Hydrochloride sits on a counter at a Walgreens store on February 2, 2016 in New York City. Hundreds of Duane Reade and Walgreen Co. pharmacies will begin giving out the heroin antidote without a prescription across New York state as the heroin epidemic continues to spread. Naloxone, more commonly known by the brand name Narcan, can temporarily block the effects of heroin, OxyContin and other painkillers. It is estimated that one person dies every day in New York from a drug overdose. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WHIO.com

Court records from Clark County Municipal Court in Ohio detail a suspected double overdose and child endangering charges against Carla E. Logan, 37, and Chad A. Drager, 34.

On Wednesday, deputies were sent to the 3700 block of Charlotte Drive in Enon for a double overdose call.

Police were called after a female motorist saw a 5-year-old boy running down the street yelling, "Mom and Dad are dead."

Deputies found two unresponsive adults and began administering Narcan.

Logan was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor. Drager, whose skin was blue-tinged, was found on the living room floor.

Logan was given four doses of Narcan before she was revived, records indicate.

Chad Drager, identified as Logan’s boyfriend in documents, was revived after six doses of Narcan.