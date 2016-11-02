3 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Florida high school

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Three teenagers were injured Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting near a Florida high school, according to multiple reports.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman John Schuster told WPLG that two of the injured people are ninth-graders at Carol City Senior High School in Miami Gardens. Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Petula Burks told the news station the victims were boys: two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

Police told WSVN that they were shot in the legs around 3 p.m. in a drive-by shooting near Carol City High School.

Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, WPLG reported. Authorities told the news station that the shooter was in a small white SUV but did not provide additional identifying information.

The shooting prompted lockdowns at three area schools. The lockdowns were lifted at 4:20 p.m.

The drive-by shooting was reported just hours after someone opened fire on a van carrying schoolchildren in northwest Miami-Dade, WTVJ reported. No students were injured.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to denounce the shootings and call for residents to "stand together to stop this violence."

"Our children deserve better," he wrote.