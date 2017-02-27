2-year-old found licking bong inside running vehicle, police say

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
A Texas woman faces a felony child endangerment charge after a 2-year-old boy was found alone in her vehicle, licking a bong used to smoke marijuana, police said.
Teliscia Davis, 24, of Houston, was arrested Friday, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The Chronicle reported that the boy was found sitting in the front seat of Davis’ car, which was running with the windows down. Deputy constables found him licking the glass smoking device.
Authorities said that Davis, whose relationship to the boy was not immediately clear, did not take him for treatment after he was found licking the device.
Davis was booked in the Harris County Jail, but was released on $2,000 bond Saturday, the Chronicle said. She is due in court Monday.
Her criminal history includes charges of assault and making terroristic threats, the newspaper reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}