A 15-year-old Crestview, Florida, girl is accused of driving a car that she stole from the home where she was babysitting into a ditch on Saturday.

According to the Crestview News Bulletin, one of the children that the unidentified teenage girl was babysitting told police that the 15-year-old promised the children that they would go out to get ice cream. The teen picked up her cousin, who joined her in the front of the car, authorities said.

The two children, who were sitting in the back seat, told police that they were scared.

The teen admitted to police that the initial trip for ice cream turned into “something else,” according to an arrest report from the Crestview Police Department.

The Crestview News Bulletin reported that the teen told officers that she panicked when she saw a funeral procession because the woman whose car she had stolen was in the procession, and she slid the car into a ditch while attempting to make a turn.

The woman told police that she called to check on the the babysitter.

The babysitter was arrested and charged with grand theft.