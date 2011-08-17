KIRO7.com

Part of the Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington, about 35 miles south of Seattle, has been evacuated for an explosives investigation. It involves a vehicle parked at the main entrance, police said Sunday. The police bomb squad is on the scene.

Officers say a man arrived at the hospital Sunday morning with a hand wound from an explosive device. The car he and another man arrived in remains parked near the main entrance.

That vehicle will be checked for possible explosives, police said.

The main entrance to the hospital is closed.

The top floor of the parking garage is also closed.

Entrance into the hospital is allowed currently only through the emergency entrance.

Areas around the main entrance and the main floor of the hospital have been evacuated. Ten patients closest to the main entrance have also been evacuated, officials with the hospital said.

