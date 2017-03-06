Body of missing Pittsburgh college student found in Ohio River

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:57 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By WPXI.com
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. —
The body of a missing Pittsburgh college student was found Monday morning in the Ohio River in western Pennsylvania.
Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James, 23, was last been seen Jan. 25 in downtown Pittsburgh. Surveillance video showed him walking in Katz Plaza that night.
Authorities were called to an area near the Ohio River in Robinson Township on Monday, more than a month after James' disappearance, where police said they found and recovered the student's body.
James had lived in Pittsburgh since August 2015, when he moved to the area to earn his MBA at Duquesne University. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death remain unclear.
In addition to being seen in surveillance in Katz Plaza on the night of his disappearance, James was spotted at the Wood Street T Station.
Surveillance video from the T Station at 11:49 p.m. shows James and a co-worker, who got into an Uber car. The video then shows James alone in front of the T Station, but it does not show his next moves.
Police said since James’ disappearance there was no activity on his cellphone or in his bank account.
Search efforts for James spanned Allegheny and Beaver counties. In Pittsburgh, divers searched rivers, and police said they also searched landfills and homeless camps.
