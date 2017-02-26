Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:26 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Former President George W. Bush’s daughter, Barbara Pierce Bush, is headlining a Planned Parenthood fundraiser for a Texas branch of the organization.
Bush is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ annual Fort Worth luncheon on Wednesday, according to the Texas Tribune.
The event helps raise money for the agency, which provides reproductive and health services, including abortions, for lower income women.
Bush is the co-founder and CEO of Global Health Corps, an organization that seeks to address healthcare inequities around the world.
“We are a leadership development organization focused on health equity. We are building a global community of diverse young leaders changing the face of global health,” the group said in a statement on its website.
Barbara Pierce Bush will be the keynote speaker at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas' annual Fort Worth luncheon this Wednesday.Posted by Texas Tribune on Friday, February 24, 2017
Former President George W. Bush was staunchly opposed to abortion as both president and as Texas governor.
Former first lady Laura Bush has been a supporter of legal abortion in the past.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}