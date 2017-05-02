New regulations begin for Oklahoma massage therapists

Quick Facts:
- Starting May 1, massage therapists must have a state-regulated license
- Before the passage of the Massage Therapy Act, individual cities managed licensing and regulation
- Oklahoma was one of five states not to have statewide regulations
- Massage therapists tell FOX23 they’ve needed this for a long time; they hope it will weed out illegitimate businesses
- They say this will actually help save them money
Oklahoma joined 45 other states with new massage therapy regulations Monday.
The Massage Therapy Act went into effect May 1.
Before the measure, individual cities managed and regulated massage therapists.
Now, to practice massage therapy anywhere in Oklahoma, therapists must get a state-regulated license.
The license holds several requirements, but ultimately costs an initial fee of $25, with a $50 fee every 2 years to renew.
CLICK to review massage therapy license requirements
Massage therapists told FOX23 they feel the new license regulations add legitimacy to the business; they hope the licensing fees and requirements weed out illegitimate businesses.
In addition to the boost to massage therapy's legitimacy, they also say the licensing structure saves them money. Instead of having to pay for licensing in each city around the metro, they'll be able to get one license to practice everywhere.
