New Claremore budget adds city projects without raising taxes or fees

CLAREMORE, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Claremore passed a $91 million budget for 2018.
- Officials it will not raises taxes or fees.
- New projects include 15 new police cars and Claremore Lake improvements
Claremore will see a variety of new projects thanks to the recently-passed 2018 budget.
Projects include some big improvements for the city's law enforcement. The $91 million budget does not raise any taxes or fees.
Officials said the city will replace 15 old Claremore police cars with new ones that will feature a black and white color scheme.
The budget also allows for three new facilities to be built on a 100-acre property north of the city.
A transfer station will be the site for the city's refuse disposal system. Trucks will transfer waste there to save on travel wear and tear.
Law enforcement officers will find more training opportunities at a planned regional firearms range.
Finally, a trustees farm will give low-offense inmates a place to work.
At Claremore Lake, new bathrooms and a pavilion will be installed. A splash pad already under construction is set to open Memorial Day weekend.
Under the new budget, city employees will receive a 2.5 percent cost of living raise.
