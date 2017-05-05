Crews worked to fix damaged street signs and fallen trees off Volley Drive from Thursday’s storms.

Fences were blown down a few blocks away.

Neighbor Janet Price says she was inside watching TV when a tree cracked in half and fell into the front of her house.

Neighbors say they have a lot of cleaning up to do after yesterday's storms pic.twitter.com/k7AhI8ruD7 — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) May 5, 2017

“Then I heard something touching the house. I thought it was the wind but it wasn’t the wind, it was the tree that must of fallen against the window,” Price said.

The fallen tree broke her water line, causing water to shoot in the air for three hours until neighbors helped them dig down and cut off the valve.

Her next door neighbor Mike Janes is also dealing with downed trees, hanging soffits and fence damage.

Both neighbors say they’ve been on the phone today making calls to their insurance

“I got guys coming to fix the soffit around the house and the gutters, I had the tree guys come out and they’re going to cap that tree off,” Janes said.

Fences still spread out across this ditch from last nights storm. #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/d7AYuq27mG — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) May 5, 2017

The First Alert Weather Team was live on the air Thursday afternoon during these storms and say the damage was likely caused by straight line winds just before 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors say these are all things that can be fixed and they’re thankful they weren’t hurt

“Overall, I feel pretty lucky,” said Janes.