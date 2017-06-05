'Neal Schon Day' declared before Journey's Tulsa performance

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Neal Schon, will be honored before his show at the BOK Center
- June 5 to be “Neal Schon Day” in Tulsa
- The native Oklahoman was born at Tinker Air Force Base
- He was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2013
- He and fellow Journey members were inducted this year to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
- “I always love coming back to Oklahoma where I was born, everyone makes me feel like one of their own,” said Schon.
- The proclamation ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at the Woody Guthrie Center
Trending Now on FOX23.com
- Two taken to hospital after partial building collapse in Pryor
- Firefighters battle electrical fire at south Tulsa shopping center
- Baby born without a nose passes away; parents heartbroken
- Watch: Massive tornado touches down in Calgary, drivers barely notice
- 'Cash Me Outside' girl sues gaming company
Trending Video
Man arrested after homicide investigation turns to officer-involved shooting in east Tulsa
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself