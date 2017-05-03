The story of YouTube channel “DaddyOFive” could be coming to an end, now that Mike and Heather Martin have lost custody of two of their children.

The Martin’s controversial channel, which has over 750,000 subscribers, became notorious for the “pranks” the couple played on their children.

The clips featured questionable antics, like encouraging their children to fight each other and telling their youngest son that they were putting him up for adoption.

In April, one of their pranks featured them swearing and cussing at their youngest son.

After the children were taken from them and given to their biological mother, the Martins uploaded a video that showed a teary-eyed Heather Martin.

“This has been the worst week of our life, and we realized that we have made some terrible parenting decisions, and we just want to make things right,” she said.

“We are now in family counseling, because we need it, not only to get through the media stuff, but we need it to come back together.”

The couple have also hired a crisis communication firm to help them manage the criticism and backlash, according to The New York Times.

The couple would not say how much they earned from their channel, but New York Magazine estimated the Martins made as much as $300,000 annually.