Young father killed by rock thrown from overpass; teenagers arrested

Michigan authorities are investigating the death of a young father killed Wednesday night when a large rock thrown from an Interstate 75 overpass north of Flint in Genesee County hit his windshield, according to WDIV-TV.

Police took several teenagers into custody Friday for questioning in the death of Kenneth Andrew White, 32, of Mount Morris, who was driving home from his construction job when the incident happened, local news outlets reported.

At least four other cars had been struck by at least 20 rocks thrown off the overpass and had pulled over before White’s van was hit, police said

The victim’s fiancée, Amy Cagle, had to tell their 5-year-old son that his father wasn’t coming home, WDIV reported.

"He was a good man and a good father," Cagle said.

She said she couldn’t understand how such a “senseless act, for it to be just a rock,” could “take him so soon.”

"I just don't understand what a person could be thinking to even want to do something like that," White’s sister, Alicia Waskoski, told WDIV.

Terray Sylvester/AP Genesee County Sheriff's officers investigate the scene of a traffic fatality in Vienna Township, Mich. where a driver was killed when a rock thrown from an overpass on Interstate 75 north of Flint, hit his windshield.

"To know they're putting lives in danger by just throwing rocks (from the overpass)."

The White family is collecting money GoFundMe page to help with medical and funeral costs.