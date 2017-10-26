Listen Live
National
You’re probably washing your apples wrong, according to one study
You're probably washing your apples wrong, according to one study

You’re probably washing your apples wrong, according to one study
Photo Credit: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images/Getty Images
One study from University of Massachusetts Amherst suggests a better way to wash apples.

You're probably washing your apples wrong, according to one study

By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Do you use water or even your clothes to clean your apples? There’s a more sanitary way to get the job done, according to one new study

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts recently conducted an experiment, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, to determine how to best remove pesticides from fruits. 

In the study, researchers used Gala apples to apply two common pesticides: an insecticide called phosmet, and a fungicide called thiabendazole, which is known to penetrate apple peels. The chemicals sat for 24 hours. 

Researchers then washed them using three different types of liquids. The first was water, the second was a baking soda/water concoction and the third was an Environmental Protection Agency-approved commercial bleach solution.

When they analyzed the results, they found that the baking soda solution was most effective. 

After 12 and 15 minutes, 80 percent of the thiabendazole was removed, and 96 percent of the phosmet was eliminated, according to the study’s results.

Researchers also discovered using the bleach soak and water for two minutes were not “effective means” and did not “completely remove pesticide residues on the surface of apples,” the authors wrote. 

Researchers did note that “the overall effectiveness of the method to remove all pesticide residues diminished as pesticides penetrated deeper into the fruit.”

While you can peel the skin of an apple to reduce harmful risks, you lose some of the bioactive compounds, which have health benefits.

Want to learn more about the findings? Take a look at the study at the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry website.

  • Proposal would allow street performers in Tulsa
    Proposal would allow street performers in Tulsa
    Street performers can be found in most major cities around the world, or on tens of thousands of online videos. But in Tulsa, such performances are illegal. The Tulsa City Council has taken up a proposed ordinance that would change that. It was proposed by Councilor Blake Ewing, and had its first reading earlier this week. There would be restrictions; for example, the ordinance would only cover the area of downtown inside the inner dispersal loop. The performances would be allowed only during certain hours, would have to take place at least ten feet from any intersection, and could not be disruptive to businesses, residences, or the flow of traffic. Supporters say it would make the art scene downtown even more vibrant, and help draw more people to the area. The ordinance will likely get a second reading during next week’s council meeting.
  • With budget outline approved, GOP plots next steps on tax reform
    With budget outline approved, GOP plots next steps on tax reform
    It was hard to tell that the House of Representatives had just narrowly approved a Senate-passed budget outline for 2018, because most of the talk on and off the House floor on Thursday was about lawmakers moving on to forge a tax reform bill in coming weeks, as GOP leaders predicted that Republicans would unify behind a still-to-be-released plan, and get it done by Christmas. “We’re glad it passed,” said a smiling Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA). “This is our first step toward tax reform.” “This budget that we passed in the House brings us one step closer to historic tax reform,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan. Here is where things stand on that GOP push for tax reform: 1. GOP to release an actual bill next week. For months, they’ve been talking about tax reform. Now, mark your calendars for November 1 – that’s when the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) will release the initial GOP tax reform draft. Known as the “Chairman’s mark,” that will prompt a flurry of activity, as lawmakers and lobbyists will finally get to see what might be in a reform of the Internal Revenue Code. In 1986, the last time we had major tax reforms approved by Congress, it took 13 months from the release of the Chairman’s mark until a bill was signed into law. Republicans want to do it in about six weeks, with a break for Thanksgiving in between. That is an audacious schedule to say the least. But that’s the plan for now. The House Ways and Means Committee will release the draft tax reform bill on November 1; markup starts November 6 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 26, 2017 2. The details will be very important. I cannot stress enough how many details will be involved in a tax reform bill. Go back three years, and the former Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp (R-MI) released his own tax reform plan – it was well over 900 pages, and addressed dozens and dozens of issues. (That bill went nowhere.) If you are going to do true reform, it is not simple. It is not achieved in only a couple of pages. In true reform, there are big winners and big losers. Just look at all the talk about state and local taxes, mortgage insurance deduction, 401(k)’s and more. Lofty generalizations didn’t work on health care – and they won’t work on tax reform either. And then, there is always the reaction of the President to the fine print – we saw it earlier this week on 401(k) matters. Paul Ryan said fortunately Trump will be in Asia when they roll out the House tax bill next week (will be tweeting on a different timezone) — Anna Edgerton (@annaedge4) October 26, 2017 3. Already a number of GOP red flags. The vote on the budget outline in the House sent a clear political distress signal, as a number of Republicans from New York and New Jersey won’t support a tax plan that takes a big chunk out of the State and Local tax deduction (referred to as SALT). Democrats and Republicans tried to get rid of that deduction back in 1986, but were forced to back then, and it could happen again. One wild card is the Texas delegation, a state that has no income tax, but has relatively high local property taxes, which result in many in the Lone Star State using that deduction. “We need tax reform but not on backs of New Yorkers,” said Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY). Look at the “No” votes on the budget, and you see that State and Local tax revolt clearly. 4. Don’t expect Democrats to get on board. If you were asking me to set a Vegas over/under line on the number of Democrats who would vote for a GOP tax reform plan – I might be tempted to put the over/under at one. I’m sure there are a couple of Democrats who are thinking about it, but you certainly don’t hear much of that at all in the hallways of the Capitol. Back in 1986, tax reform was a very bipartisan effort. In fact, the original plan in the Senate was approved on a vote of 97-3. You read that right, 97-3. The final vote was 74-23. The final bill got 292 votes in the House. But in 2017, bipartisanship is uncool for a variety of reasons, and this GOP-only designed tax bill will probably only insure that Democrats are on the sidelines – and opposed. Gotta make something sweet to keep Democrats on board with tax reform . Democrats must know it helps them too — Donald Shenk (@Don4475) October 26, 2017 5. Will it be tax reform? Or tax cuts? Watch the language being used in coming weeks by the President and Republicans in Congress, because tax reform is different than tax cuts. The GOP could probably approve a package of tax cuts by Christmas in short order – but a major tax reform plan will be much trickier. President Trump routinely talks tax cuts, and then seems to stick a couple mentions in of tax reform, just to make sure he is hitting that note. But it won’t surprise me for serious tax reform to go by the wayside if the GOP runs into big problems getting enough votes in the House and Senate. Again, tax reform is more difficult than health care. There are real winners and real losers in every change you make. You cannot design a tax reform bill that makes every taxpayer a winner. This will be the biggest TAX CUT in the history of our country – and we need it! #TaxReform Read more: https://t.co/o3W9bJkz5k pic.twitter.com/JYckXWEmLu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2017
  • One woman got VIP treatment as the only passenger aboard a jet
    One woman got VIP treatment as the only passenger aboard a jet
    When one woman prepared to hop on a flight from Glasgow to the Greek island of Crete, she expected to see a slew of people at the gate. Instead, she walked onto the plane with ease, because on board.  Karon Grieve of Dunlop, Scotland, paid about $54 to travel to the Crete to write a crime novel. Two other people booked the trip, too, but when they failed to show up, Grieve found herself flying alone. >> Read more trending news The airline, Jet2, told BBC the jet seats 189 people. However, it’s not unusual for the final flight of the season to have fewer bookings than normal. “This was our last flight to Crete from Glasgow Airport this year, marking the end of a very busy and successful season,” a Jet2 spokesperson said.  Grieve didn’t seem to mind though, because she called her experience “surreal.” The entire crew, including the pilot, knew her name, and she received the VIP treatment. “The captain was fantastic. She came and sat beside me while the first officer did all the flight checks and we were chatting away about the flight,” Grieve told BBC. “Every time she made an announcement she said, ‘Hi there Karon, you'll see Croatia on your left-hand side,’ and then we flew through this amazing lightning storm and she suddenly came on and said, ‘Hi Karon and the girls, quickly run to the other side of the plane and look at this, it’s amazing.’” Although the airline doesn’t expect her flight home to be as empty, the spokesperson said they were happy to serve her.  “We’re delighted that Karon got to experience our VIP customer service in style onboard our award-winning airline,” the spokesperson said. “We hope Karon has a fantastic time in Crete and that we got her trip off to a great start.” Grieve plans to spend the next month in Crete before returning to Scotland. 
  • Bogus social media post frightens parents
    Bogus social media post frightens parents
    Police say a post circulating on social media about human traffickers snatching children in Tulsa is fabricated. The post first appeared on the social media app Nextdoor and has spread to Facebook.  The post says a man tried to persuade the poster's 14-year-old son to get into his truck.  The person goes on to say the teenager's mother called police and was told there was an active child trafficking ring targeting Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department spokesman Adam Ashley says there's no evidence to support the claim.  He also says police haven't identified any victims and no one has called the department to file a report on the matter. Sgt. Todd Evans says the department appreciates the community's concerns and encourages people to call law enforcement with reports instead of posting on social media.
  • Coburn says Trump has ‘personality disorder’
    Coburn says Trump has ‘personality disorder’
    President Trump has had to deal with Senators from his own party criticizing him. Now, a FORMER Senator takes a shot. And it's Oklahoma’s own Tom Coburn, who served as one of Oklahoma's Senators from 1995 to 2015. A medical doctor, Coburn told the New York Times, 'We have a leader who has a personality disorder.' Coburn went on to say that because Trump is doing what he said he would, his supporters will still support him. Since he retired, Coburn has been pushing for a constitutional conventional aimed at a federal balanced-budget amendment and term-limits for Congress. ﻿You can read more about the story here.﻿
