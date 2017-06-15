Yoko Ono to share writing credit for Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

Yoko Ono, the widow of former Beatle John Lennon, will have her name added to the writing credits of her husband’s most iconic song.

According to David Israelite, CEO of the National Music Publishers Association, the process of adding Ono as a co-songwriter with Lennon on his 1971 hit “Imagine” has begun.

At the annual NMPA meeting Wednesday, Israelite aired a video, according to a story from Variety, that showed Lennon saying Ono should be credited with helping to write “Imagine.” According to the video, Lennon said Ono should be included in the credit because of her inspiration and poetry from a collection called “Grapefruit” that helped to inspire the work.

Ono, along with her and Lennon’s son, Sean Lennon, were at the gala to receive the Centennial Song award for “Imagine” on Lennon’s behalf.