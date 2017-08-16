On Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump capped a volatile, wide-ranging, off-the-cuff Q&A with reporters on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past weekend by saying that he has a home there.

“I own a house in Charlottesville,” he said, speaking to reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City. “Does anyone know I own a house in Charlottesville?”

The question posed by Trump was almost surreal in light of the combative nature of the past 20 minutes of the news conference. He continued, confirming for reporters that he was speaking about Trump Winery, which sits about a 15-minute drive south of Charlottesville’s city limits.

Close Yes, there is a Trump Winery in Charlottesville. Here’s a look inside. Photo Credit: Dylan Rives/Getty Images for SOBEWFF A Trump Winery label on display at Farm To Table Brunch presented by Whole Foods Market hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian, Julie Frans & Friends during the 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at The Palms Hotel & Spa on February 22, 2015 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Dylan Rives/Getty Images for SOBEWFF)

“I own, actually, one of the largest wineries in the United States. It's in Charlottesville,” he said.

Yes, there is a Trump Winery in Charlottesville. But, as several news outlets have reported since Trump made the comments, the winery’s website makes clear that it is owned by Trump’s son Eric.

“Trump Winery is a registered trade name of Eric Trump Wine Manufacturing LLC, which is not owned, managed or affiliated with Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their affiliates,” reads a disclaimer at the bottom of the winery’s Legal page.

A bio of Eric Trump on the Trump Organization website describes Trump Winery as being among the “independent business ventures and opportunities” pursued by the president’s middle son.

The winery’s on-site hotel, the Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery, appears to be operated by the Trump Organization. Bookings are made through www.trumphotels.com, where guests can book rooms at other Trump hotels including those at the Trump National Doral in South Florida, and the Trump International Hotel Waikiki.

Here’s a look inside the winery, via its Instagram account and the postings of those who have visited.

The vines

The winery covers 1,300 acres, making it the largest in the region, according to the New York Times.