A 76-year-old woman is thanking her local Police Department for taking care of her lawn after someone stole her mower.

Officer Garrett Fontanez was patrolling a Knoxville, Tennessee neighborhood when 76-year-old Betty Brown flagged down his patrol car. She explained to the officer that someone stole her push mower, and she was wondering where she could find someone to help her mow her lawn, WBIR reports.

Without hesitation, Fontanez told her he’d do it for free. And sure enough, he spent his whole day Tuesday mowing Brown’s lawn.



“You don’t find much of that anymore, not anymore,” said Brown. “People will laugh, they’ll walk on, they’ll ask ‘Why don’t you?’ But not, ‘I will.’ ‘I’ll assist you’ So I thought that was very very well done on him,” Brown added.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch expects his officers to go the extra mile.

“The reality is, what Garrett did is what officers do throughout this country,” said Rausch. “We have a heart for service. [It’s] why we get into this profession in the first place.”

Fontanez has promised to continue mowing Brown’s lawn and keep an eye out for the thief.