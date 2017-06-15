While many school kids are spending their summer at camps, one 10-year-old is dedicating his time off to creating a device that could help combat hot car deaths.

Bishop Curry V from Texas has raised more than $23,000 on GoFundMe in five months to help patent the Oasis, a gadget that detects when a child is left in a car.

Once a vehicle becomes too hot, a sensor will prompt the Oasis to blow cool air. Then, an antenna will alert authorities and parents to assist the child in need.

The Anna-Melissa Tribune reported in January that Curry thought of the idea after a baby died in a minivan last summer in his neighborhood. He wanted to find a way to prevent other similar fatalities, so he invented the Oasis.

Now that he’s exceeded his $20,000 goal, Curry plans to use the money to pay for attorney and patenting fees and to choose a manufacturer.

“Thanks to all of your support Bishop’s Oasis invention patent documentation is with the United States Patent and Trademark Office,” Curry’s father, Bishop Curry IV, said in an update on the GoFundMe page. “This has definitely been an amazing journey for Bishop and he is anxiously awaiting to hear back from (the) USPTO and begin the manufacturing process so that parents can have access to this technology.”

