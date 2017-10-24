Target’s the place to get the presents and birthday decorations, but what do you do when your child loves the retail giant?
You throw a Target-themed birthday party, of course.
Emily Kern’s daughter Charlie loves the store so much that she asked her mom for a Target party, CafeMom reported.
Kern’s laughed it off at first but then decided that it would be the best theme for her red-and-white-loving daughter.
So Kern used her creativity to create the little girl’s dream party. The photos were posted to Facebook.
Invitations featured Target’s dog mascot, Spot. The food was served in the “Target Cafe” complete with pizza, pretzels and hotdogs, reminiscent of the fast food served at stores.
There were no goodie bags at this party, though. Guests “shopped” at Kern’s version of “The Dollar Spot.”
Their local Target helped out with some of decor. The store gave them checkout bags that stood in for the goodie bags, CafeMom reported.
The party caught the eye of the retail chain, which commented on Kern’s Facebook post.
Many of the 30,000 comments say they would also love a Target-themed party for either their children or themselves.
