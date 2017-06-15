11-year-old football star already has college football offer

He’s still years away from his senior year of high school, but 11-year-old Titan Lacaden already knows where he may be going to college.

Titan has been recruited in the fifth grade to play college ball at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

While other kids his age may be more concerned with video games, Titan received his first offer to play college football after becoming a standout for the All Blacks Crusaders in Kapolei as a wide receiver, KITV reported.

His mother is happy with decision, since the university was her first choice for her son.

Titan, according to his father, had the gridiron spark when he was young. He picked up a football the first time when he was 2 years old and Frank Lacaden said that his son’s talent has grown as he has over the years.

Coach Nick Rolovich, head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, spoke tot he Lacaden family at football camp, and asked how they would feel if he offered a spot to their 11-year-old.

They decided they had nothing left to lose, Frank telling KITV, “when opportunity knocks you’ve got to enter, you’ve got to go, and so we went in.”

Titan’s older brother, Jake Lacaden, played for the University of Nevada, Sports Illustrated reported.

