10-year-old boy overdoses on marijuana-infused sour gummy candy

New York police are investigating a drug overdose involving a 10-year-old boy.
The boy was rushed to a hospital emergency room after eating cannabis-infused sour gummy candy on Sunday, where he was treated for an overdose and released, according to WABC.
The medicinal marijuana-grade candy, a package of “pink lemonade belts,” contained 250 milligrams of THC, Ramapo Police Department officials said, enough to cause an overdose of THC in a young child.
The incident occurred when the boy was sitting in the family car unsupervised. The child found the candy in the car, police said.
Authorities arrested the boy’s father, identified as 37-year-old Ephraim Zagelbaum.
>> Related: Pot makes older people smarter, but impairs younger people, scientists say
Zagelbaum is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, but more charges could be filed, depending on the outcome of testing on the candy.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself