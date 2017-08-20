4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills himself with gun, father charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A four-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting and killing himself Saturday at a residence in Memphis, Tenn. The child’s father is facing a number of charges, including reckless homicide.
Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the city’s southeast side.
When police arrived, they found the child on a walkway, according to news outlets. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The father, who has been identified as Gari Settles, 39, is also facing drug possession and felony weapon possession charges, police said.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself