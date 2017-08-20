4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills himself with gun, father charged

A four-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting and killing himself Saturday at a residence in Memphis, Tenn. The child’s father is facing a number of charges, including reckless homicide.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the city’s southeast side.

When police arrived, they found the child on a walkway, according to news outlets. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The father, who has been identified as Gari Settles, 39, is also facing drug possession and felony weapon possession charges, police said.