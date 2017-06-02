In defiance of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement Thursday and to show support for the accord, landmarks and buildings around the United States and the world were lit up with green lights.
World landmarks light up in green to support Paris climate deal
Shortly after the announcement, Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, France, shared in a tweet that Hôtel de Ville (Paris’ city hall) would be “illuminated with green to affirm our will to implement the #ParisAgreement.”
