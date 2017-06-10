42 workers combine to claim $1M Powerball prize

CRANSTON, R.I. - Forty-two workers claimed a $1 million Powerball prize Friday at Rhode Island lottery headquarters, a representative for the group told WJAR.
They shared in a ticket that matched the five numbers in Wednesday's drawing, but not the Powerball.
Each of the workers will get about $16,000 after taxes, WJAR reported.
The ticket was sold at a liquor store in Pawtucket.
The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing has grown to an estimated $435 million, the eighth-largest in Powerball history. The jackpot has not been won in 20 drawings since April 5.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself