National
Woman uninjured after car plunges off parking deck 

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -  A woman, who told police she was distracted by her cellphone, is uninjured after crashing through the wall of a hospital parking garage Wednesday and plunging off the deck.

The unidentified woman, who is an employee at the Children’s of Alabama, hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed through the wall around 6:55 a.m., the hospital told WBRC

The wall gave, and the car fell from the third level of the garage. 

The woman was talking on her cellphone and “the next thing she knew, the car was upside down,” Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards told al.com.

  • Muslims in America, by the numbers
    Muslims in America, by the numbers
    Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world. In fact, if current trends continue, Muslims will surpass Christians as the world’s largest religious group in the second half of this century, according to the Pew Research Center. As of 2010, there were an estimated 1.6 billion Muslims around the world, making up the majority of the population in 49 countries. » RELATED: 5 things you should know about Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting  And only 0.2 percent of the global Muslim population reportedly lived in North America. In the U.S., the latest Pew numbers from 2015 show the country is home to an estimated 3.3 million Muslims of all ages — about 1 percent of the total U.S. population. >> Read more trending news  But by 2050, Pew researchers estimate Islam will supplant Judaism as the second-most popular religion in the U.S. with Muslims ultimately making up 2.1 percent of the future population. Why is the group growing so fast? According to researchers, it’s primarily about simple demographics. » RELATED: Mahershala Ali makes history as first Muslim to win an Academy Award  Muslim women on average have more children than women of the seven other major religious groups analyzed in Pew’s global landscape study. Between 2010 and 2015, 31 percent of all babies born around the world were born to Muslims. Muslims also have the youngest average age of all the major religious groups, Pew researches noted. In 2015, the median age of Muslims around the globe was 24 whereas the median age of non-Muslims was 32. Those factors coupled together have led to the population projections in the second half of this century. » RELATED: 5 inspiring quotes from iconic Muslim women to celebrate #MuslimWomensDay  How many Muslim immigrants have come to the U.S.? Between 1992 and 2012, approximately 1.7 million Muslims entered the U.S. as legal permanent residents, jumping from about 50,000 in 1992 to 100,000 in 2012, Pew research found. The data shows most Muslims that immigrated to the U.S. in the early 1990s came from countries in Asia and the Pacific or Middle East/North Africa. By 2012, most Muslim immigrants to the U.S. came from Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh and Iraq. » RELATED: Photos of famous Muslim Americans  Where do Muslims in America live? The state-by-state map above shows the percentage of adult populations identifying as Muslims, according to Pew Research Center’s 2014 Religious Landscape Study. Of all adult populations in the 50 states and District of Columbia, New Jersey reported the highest percentage of Muslim residents at 3 percent. Data for the report came from telephone interviews with more than 35,000 Americans from all 50 states. More information about Muslims in America at Pew Research Center.
  • Federal appeals court keeps Trump travel and refugee order on hold
    In another legal setback for President Donald Trump, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals refused on Thursday to lift an injunction against his revised travel and refugee order, preventing the White House from suspending new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries, as this decision took another step on the way to a likely showdown on the matter at the U.S. Supreme Court. As in earlier rulings, the judges cited the President’s own words calling for a “Muslim ban,” ruling that the order was basically an effort to target “Muslims for exclusion from the United States.” “These statements, taken together, provide direct specific evidence” of what spurred the executive orders, the court’s majority wrote in a 202 page decision. “President Trump’s desire to exclude Muslims from the United States,” the opinion read. BREAKING: Appeals court rules against President Trump's revised travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 25, 2017 Not only did the ruling quote Mr. Trump, but also some of his top aides and advisers, like White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and others. The judges rejected an argument by the Trump Administration that the order was done in the name of national security, saying the record shows Mr. Trump belatedly consulted agencies that deal with that matter, and only after his first travel order had been derailed in the courts. The President’s order would impact people coming into the United States from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – Iraq had been on the original order, but was taken off when that first plan was revised. The ruling was the first of two from federal appellate courts – the Ninth Circuit also must pass judgment on the plan. Press reporting as trump'largely'lost. No,he 100% https://t.co/GBoxCFIFuI 10-3.Only thing he won irrel technical detail if he could be named — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 25, 2017 “The Muslim ban continues to be 100% blocked from going into effect nationwide, by an overwhelming vote,” said lawyer Neal Katyal, who argued this same issue before the Ninth Circuit for the state of Hawaii.
  • 6-year-old asks people on Facebook to ‘stop killing each other’
    6-year-old asks people on Facebook to ‘stop killing each other’
    A Facebook video featuring kindergartner, Jeffrey Laney, urging people to end violence and violent crime has gone viral. >> Read more trending news  According to KTVI, Laney’s mother, who posted the video, said she hopes that the video will affect those whose actions kill innocent children. “We need to value life more and we need to watch what we do around these little ones,” Leanndra Cheatham told KTVI. Cheatham told CNN that her 16-year-old cousin was shot to death last month. Read more at KTVI.
  • Husband to start own search for wife presumed lost at sea
    Husband to start own search for wife presumed lost at sea
    The newlywed husband of missing Delray Beach real estate broker Isabella Hellman, presumed lost after a four-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard, said Wednesday he’ll start his own effort, according to WPTV. >> Read more trending news  Lewis Bennett told WPTV he planned to fly today to Cuba, then obtain a boat. He said his family was “distraught” and he felt he had to do something to help find Hellmann. The Palm Beach Post has attempted to talk to both Bennett and relatives of Hellman for more than a week. Hellmann, 41, was reported missing in the early morning of May 15 in the Atlantic about 70 miles southeast of Key West, according to the Coast Guard, which suspended its search for her late Thursday. She was on a two-week vacation with Bennett, who told authorities he was sleeping below deck at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and awoke after the boat struck something, then went topside, but did not see his wife. Bennett left the sinking boat in a life raft and was recovered at about 4:30 a.m. that morning, about 1,000 yards from the vessel and in water 4,800 feet deep, and flown to Marathon. Bennett told investigators Hellmann was wearing a life vest the last time he saw her, not long after the catamaran left Cuba at 8 p.m. Sunday.
  • Trump orders investigation of leaks related to Manchester terror attack
    After an outcry from the British government, President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an internal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department, to find out who leaked information about the probe into this week’s terrorist attack in England, saying those responsible for the leaks should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” “The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling,” the President said in a statement issued in Belgium, his latest stop on a nine day overseas trip. “These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security,” Mr. Trump added. BREAKING: Trump says his administration will `get to the bottom' of leaks; he orders review and possible prosecution — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 25, 2017 Mr. Trump, who has voiced his frustration with intelligence leaks throughout his first four months in office, made clear he wants to find the source of the leak, as photos of evidence from the scene made their way on to the front page of the New York Times, angering British investigators. “I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the President said. “There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” Mr. Trump added in his statement. Manchester Police @gmpolice stop sharing information with US following intelligence leak to @nytimes, BBC are reporting — Rob S (@RobPulseNews) May 25, 2017 Earlier in the day, the President did not answer questions from reporters about the leak, which involved forensic evidence from the bombing scene.
