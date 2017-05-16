An Ohio woman has given up her newborn after telling police in suburban Dayton that she found the baby in a shopping cart at a Walmart store.

>> Read more trending news

Officers with the Englewood Police Department were called to the store Monday afternoon and when they arrived, they quickly realized the 20-year-old woman had, in fact, given birth to the baby the day before and didn’t want the infant.

Police Sgt. Mike Lang said the baby boy still had the umbilical cord attached to the placenta, which was inside a plastic bag.

When the woman told officers she didn’t want the child, police took custody of the baby and transported him to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment, Lang said.

>> Related: ‘Did you hear the?’ Police find baby girl in car after father killed in robbery

The baby was doing well, according to Lang, and the mother was in good health, too.

Authorities said no charges are expected in the case because Ohio has something called a Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to hand over babies up to 30 days old to hospital workers, fire and emergency personnel and police officers.