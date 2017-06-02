Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
H 83
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
Broken Clouds
H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Morning
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 80° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Woman spots snake slithering across windshield while driving
Close

Woman spots snake slithering across windshield while driving

Woman spots snake slithering across windshield while driving
A woman saw a snake slithering across her windshield as she was driving home. (Photo courtesy Angela Kaplan)

Woman spots snake slithering across windshield while driving

By: WFTV.com

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -  A woman got quite the scare after she saw a snake slithering across her windshield while she was driving home.

Angela Kaplan was driving through New Smyrna Beach on her way to Sanford Friday when she spotted the snake, her mother told Eyewitness News.

>> Read more trending news

In a panic, Kaplan called her mother, who told her daughter to call 911. Kaplan didn’t call 911, but pulled over on a side street and called her grandfather, who lives in New Smyrna Beach, to help her.

Kaplan waited in the back seat until her grandfather arrived, but when he showed up, the snake was gone.

The grandfather looked around the car, but never found the snake.

It’s unclear what kind of snake was on the windshield, but Kaplan wasn’t going to get close enough to find out.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Investors believe Trump climate accord withdrawal will boost domestic drilling
    Investors believe Trump climate accord withdrawal will boost domestic drilling
    The price of oil has fallen sharply as investors bet that President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement will increase the country's oil and gas production. The cost of a barrel of crude slumped 2.4 percent, or $1.18, to $47.18 in electronic trading in New York on Friday, hours after Trump said the U.S. would immediately stop implementing the Paris deal. He said his administration could try to renegotiate the existing agreement or try to create a new one that is more favorable to the U.S. The deal would have required the U.S. to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025, potentially limiting the growth of high-emissions industries like oil and gas production. Economists, however, say that the climate deal would likely help create about as many jobs in renewable energy as it might cost in polluting industries. U.S. oil production has already been increasing in recent months since the price of crude came off lows last year, making expensive shale oil extraction more economically viable.
  • House to vote on resolution calling for prosecution of Turkish security officials
    House to vote on resolution calling for prosecution of Turkish security officials
    The U.S. House of Representatives will vote next week on a resolution that condemns the actions of Turkish security forces, who joined in a violent attack on demonstrators in Washington, D.C. in mid-May, recommending that any Turkish official involved in that incident “should be charged a prosecuted under United States law.” The resolution, which was posted online Friday, minces no words, as it says, “the Turkish security forces acted in an unprofessional and brutal manner, reflecting poorly on President Erdogan and the Government of Turkey.” Video of the incident taken by a Voice of America reporter clearly shows pro-government security officers charge across a street to go after a small group of demonstrators, who were then beaten, kicked and choked in the melee. #Erdoğan'ın korumaları kavgaya karıştı https://t.co/gsi1iQ68Ye #amerikaninsesi pic.twitter.com/Jv3g5E7AVA — Amerika'nın Sesi (@VOATurkish) May 17, 2017 The House resolution notes that this was the third example of violence involving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security in the United States in recent years – the first in 2011 was in the halls of the United Nations; in 2016, his security detail went after protesters and reporters outside a speech he was giving at the Brookings Institute in Washington. “Erdogan’s security detail behaved unacceptably,” Brookings wrote after the event, saying the security officials, “roughed up protesters outside the building and tried to drag away “undesired” journalists.” In the latest incident on May 16, the House resolution charges that “Turkish security forces acted in an unprofessional and brutal manner.” The violence began outside of the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in Washington, when a small group of demonstrators arrived to protest the Erdogan government. Video shows President Erdogan watching the scene from his vehicle; it was not clear if he had ordered his security officers into action. A full analysis of the video, and the actions of the officers was recently done by the New York Times. A vote on the resolution is expected next week in the House.
  • Large iceberg close to splitting from Antarctic shelf
    Large iceberg close to splitting from Antarctic shelf
    Scientists said a crack in an Antarctic ice shelf soon will create one of the largest icebergs ever recorded, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  In the last six days, the break in the Larsen C Ice Shelf has grown by 10.5 miles and is now 8 miles from the edge of the ice, Reuters reported. “The rift tip appears to have turned significantly toward the ice front, indicating that the time of calving (breaking away) is probably very close,' Adrian Luckman, lead researcher in UK-based research team Project MIDAS, said in a statement. “I would expect it to occur quite rapidly, within days or weeks,' Dan McGrath, a scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey who has studied the ice sheet extensively, told Reuters in a telephone interview. The 1,930-square mile chunk of ice is part of the fourth largest shelf in Antarctica. When it breaks off, it will shrink the land mass of Larsen C by 10 percent, Reuters reported. “If Larsen C were to collapse, it would be concerning for its own reasons, but the contribution to global sea level rise would be very small, something in the centimeters,' McGrath told Reuters.
  • Man involved in $1,200 PayPal mistake hopes to inspire others
    Man involved in $1,200 PayPal mistake hopes to inspire others
    A Tacoma, Washington, man woke up last week to a $1,200 surprise in his PayPal account.  Alan Trusler was trying to send his daughter the money as a birthday present via the online account using her cellphone number, but his daughter Melissa Trusler, was assigned Gerrell McAllister’s old number and McAllister never took his old phone number off his PayPal account, The Tacoma News Tribune reported.   As Melissa Truslertried to figure out what steps to take, McAllister had already decided to return the money. The time span in which the money was sent to the time it was returned to the Truslers was only 30 minutes, the paper reported.  Melissa Trusler sent McAllister a thank-you note for his honesty. He suggested that she could spread the word about who he is and why he did it, and she did, sharing his response on Facebook. McAllister told the Tacoma News Tribune that he returned it, “because my mom taught me better than to take what isn’t rightfully mine. She taught me to always try my best to do the right thing even if no one’s watching ... a little thing called integrity.” Click here to read more.
  • 3-year old child drowns, mother denied bond
    3-year old child drowns, mother denied bond
    The mother of a 3-year old drowning victim will not be getting out of jail anytime soon. A judge says 32-year old Bobbie Jessica Prather is charged with murder in the death of her son, left alone for more than 14 hours before he drowned in a swimming pool. Documents tell us Prather was denied bond at her court appearance Wednesday. Prather was arrested Monday about five hours after her son was found.   Sgt. Jonathan Rogers says three other children in the home were taken into protective custody.   Prather is charged with felony murder and four counts of first-degree cruelty to children, one charge for each child left alone.   The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a deputy pulled the boy from the pool, but the child was unconscious. EMS director Brad Cothran says the boy was under water too long to be resuscitated.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.