Woman loses arm to shark attack during Bahamian vacation

A North Carolina woman is recovering from a horrific attack during her recent vacation in the Bahamas.

Tiffany Johnson and her husband decided to go snorkeling in a shallow reef on their last stop of a cruise last week, WTVD reported.

She felt something and quickly realized that she was a shark attack victim.

“It just felt like I had bumped into something, so I just casually turned to my right to look ... my whole arm in its mouth, just floating there,” Johnson told WTVD.

She said her ability to stay calm and her faith in God were key to surviving the attack.