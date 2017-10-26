Woman killed, set on fire, body dumped near Washington lake

The Sheriff's Department in Pierce County, Washington, arrested a suspect Wednesday night after searching for a man they believe may have been involved in the killing of a woman whose burned body was found in the Lake Tapps area.

An infant was found alive, abandoned inside the woman’s home.

Victim Linda Sweezer, 64, was found partially burned along a Lake Tapps area road on Tuesday, according to investigators. A search was underway for 25-year-old Lance Rougeau Wednesday afternoon; deputies report he is involved in the homicide, but they did not give specifics.

Officials said Wednesday night Rougeau had been found and taken into custody without incident.

Sweezer's body was discovered along the road, where her body was dumped and then set on fire.

“They actually poured what we believe was an accelerant on her and lit her on fire in an attempt to maybe destroy the body or cover it up,” said Detective Ed Troyer, spokesman for the sheriff's department.

Investigators believe she was killed at her home in Kent, Washington.

Troyer announced on Wednesday that a 4-month-old girl, believed to be Sweezer’s granddaughter, was found inside her home. The child was taken to a hospital for dehydration. Doctors expect a recovery.

Sweezer was caring for the child and trying to obtain legal custody, according to PCSD.

Troyer credits detectives for moving fast in their investigation or the child could have been left unattended for much longer.

Video surveillance obtained from a home near the crime scene shows headlights from at least two vehicles around the time the body was left, but it doesn't show any other details or give a clear image of the vehicles or the people in them.

More than one person may be involved. Troyers has only released the name for Rougeau so far.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-222-8477.