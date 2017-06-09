Woman distracted by cellphone falls into sidewalk opening

A woman in New Jersey was so engrossed in her phone that she didn’t see a sidewalk access door open directly in front of her.

The unnamed 67-year-old woman was walking down a sidewalk in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Officials are not sure what she was focused on while looking at her phone when she walked directly into the open door and fell several feet into a utility room, WPIX reported.

Workers had the doors open as they worked on a gas line that runs below the street.

She was rescued by emergency crews and taken to an area hospital, listed in serious condition, WPIX reported.

