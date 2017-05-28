Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 81
L 57

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Broken Clouds
H 81° L 57°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 81° L 57°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 81° L 57°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    59°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 87° L 60°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Woman charged for paying minor up to $300 for sex encounters, police say
Close

Woman charged for paying minor up to $300 for sex encounters, police say

Woman charged for paying minor up to $300 for sex encounters, police say
Photo Credit: St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office
Suspect Rebecca McGraw, 38, was arrested and charged with offenses related to alleged sexual encounters with a minor, accusing of paying a child younger than 15 for  sex.

Woman charged for paying minor up to $300 for sex encounters, police say

By: Paige Fry, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -  A Florida woman is facing charges, accused of paying a child under the age of 15 up to $300 for sexual encounters.

>> Read more trending news

Suspect Rebecca McGraw, 38, was arrested on Thursday and is facing five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor under the age of 15, Port St. Lucie police said. 

Investigators said McGraw admitted to at least five sexual acts with the victim.

She remained in the St. Lucie County Jail on Saturday on a $125,000 bail.

The age of sexual consent in Florida is 18. No one under the age of 16 can give consent under any circumstances, according to Florida statutes.

Authorities arrested McGraw after detectives followed up on prior allegations of child abuse and sexual molestation of a child by an adult.

>> Related: Child sex abuse case surfaces after girl looks up porn at school, police say

McGraw was an assistant manager at an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie when the sexual offenses allegedly occurred with a child living at the complex, police said. She would allowed the child to use her debit and credit cards, and to drive her vehicle unaccompanied, investigators said.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Holiday weekend to end with sunny skies
    Holiday weekend to end with sunny skies
    The holiday weekend may have started with storms, but the sun is getting ready to make a comeback.   We still have two more days left in the holiday weekend and the forecast is improving. For Sunday, it will be cooler, sunny and the high should be around 80 degrees. National Weather Service says Monday will be even better. “Should be dry,” NWS said.  “The low for Monday morning should be in the mid to upper 50s.  The high for Monday afternoon will be in the upper 80s.” Following sunrise Sunday morning, there isn't any more rain in the forecast until Wednesday.
  • Multiple agencies investigate possible murder-suicide
    Multiple agencies investigate possible murder-suicide
    It was a gruesome discovery in Bartlesville on Saturday.   Police and OSBI are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide. The incident happened in the area of 1400 SW Maple. Officials report two people, thought to be husband and wife, were found deceased. So far, no names have been released. KRMG will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.
  • Weather postpones Rocklahoma performances
    Weather postpones Rocklahoma performances
    Organizers of Rocklahoma decided to delay part of the concert shortly before 6:30pm Saturday night. At around 10:15pm, a Facebook post said, “We regretfully must cancel the remainder of the performances scheduled for tonight.” Most of northeast Oklahoma is under a Tornado Watch until 12am. Tune to NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG for the latest on the severe weather threat.
  • Severe storms move into Green Country
    Severe storms move into Green Country
    Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Tulsa say this is the most unstable air in the Tulsa area so far this storm season. A Tornado Watch is issued for most of northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa County until 12am. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mayes, Wagoner and Okmulgee counties until 10:30pm. Organizers of Rocklahoma, in Pryor, delayed part of the show Saturday night shortly before 6:30pm. There is some good news. The National Weather Service is projecting sunny skies for Sunday.  Tune to NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG for the latest on the severe weather threat. You can also download the KRMG app and set up the weather alerts for your area.
  • Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    A 43-year-old pilot is dead, following a small aircraft crash Friday night in Leflore County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:42 p.m., near Arkoma. “A witness who observed the aircraft for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, advised the aircraft began flying in steep banked spiral, entered a fast downward spiral and collided with the ground, resulting in a small explosion,” OHP said.   Richard Biggerstaff was pronounced dead at the scene.  There were no passengers on the aircraft.   A cause for the crash is still under investigation.  
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.