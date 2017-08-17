Woman breaks neck shielding 3 kids from falling tree in Central Park

A mother was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after shielding her three children from a giant tree that fell in New York City, according to local reports.

When the elm tree fell, Anne Monoky Goldman was pushing two of her children in a double stroller and had her 41-day-old infant strapped to her chest, according to Inside Edition.

Goldman, 39, who is a fashion editor for Tory Burch, broke her neck, and her two-year-old son, Grant, suffered a fractured skull, Inside Edition reported.

Goldman’s son Will, 4, and her infant came away with minor bumps and bruises, Inside Edition reported.

Massive tree just came down in Central Park. Traffic completely blocked. Ambulances en route. pic.twitter.com/TjDgrzqV0c — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 15, 2017

Witnesses said they heard a cracking sound before they saw the tree tumble down in New York’s Central Park, according to the Associated Press.

Group helps mom, 3 kids trapped under tree in Central Park. Here is baby & boy in officer's arms. injures not life threatening. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/rVs9AV5LdQ — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) August 15, 2017

Charles King, a tree expert, looked at the elm and told Inside Edition that “there was root failure” and the tree had a decayed center.

