A 35-year-old woman from Greendale, Wisconsin, near Milwaukee, faces a first-degree sexual assault charge after a 10-year-old boy’s father claimed that she drugged the child’s slushie with sleeping pills and forced him to watch and perform sex acts.

>> Watch the news report here

According to WGN-TV, Tara Gotovnik allegedly put sleeping pills in the victim’s slushie, making him powerless to overcome double vision, slurred speech, the removal of his clothes and finally being forced to perform a sex act.

>> Teacher accused of sex with students in cemetery sentenced

Gotovnik reportedly admitted when questioned by police that, though she claimed she remembered nothing of the night of the incident, she had given the boy Ambien on two occasions, including the night in question.

The woman is further accused of telling the boy he could “go online and make money for doing it.”

>> Teacher accused of sex with student, having child with him

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that it was the boy’s father who reported the assault on Aug. 7. The father picked up his son at Gotovnik’s house and the boy said that he never wanted to go back there. The relationship between Gotovnik and the victim has not been disclosed.

>> Read more trending news



Due to the first-degree sexual assault of a child charge and the related charge of delivery of a controlled substance, Gotovnik faces at 25 years in prison.

Read more here.