Woman to 911: ‘I’ve been raped’; Uber driver: ‘She was the aggressor’

JUPITER, Fla. - The woman was sobbing and hysterical: “I’ve been raped.”
She said she was locked in her bedroom “in case the guy comes back.” And, she said, it was her Uber driver. She knows his name: Gary.
But Gary Timothy Kitchings — adoptive father, longtime foster home “parent,” inspirational blogger, husband to a woman fighting cancer, and, more recently, a driver for the app-based ridesharing service — insisted to Jupiter police that the encounter in the early hours of May 7, with a passenger he drove home from SunFest, was “fun” and a “fling” — and that, while adulterous, it was consensual.
The Palm Beach Post this week obtained nearly 200 pages of reports from the Palm Beach County State Attorney on the case, which is set to go to trial in October. Kitchings is charged with two counts each of sexual battery and kidnapping and one of burglary. He remains in the Palm Beach County Jail, held without bail.
