UPDATE: If you live in Massachusetts, check your Powerball numbers: You could be $759 million richer.

According to the Powerball website, one ticket sold in Massachusetts mached all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing for the second-largest Jackpot in Powerball history.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Tickets sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Virginia won a Match 5 Power Play prize of $2 million. Tickets sold in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia won the Match 5 prize of $1 million.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing was an estimated $700 million, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history!

The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

The jackpot began rolling June 14 and has rolled 20 times.

Although there were no jackpot winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, four winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Georgia.

According to the Powerball website, winning tickets were also sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options. You can take the $700 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments, or the cash option, which is approximately $443.3 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

POWERBALL FAST FACTS

Draw Date: Wednesday

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $700 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $443.3 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier

Drawings: 11 p.m.

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million

Date Jackpot Began Rolling: June 14

Number of Rolls: 20

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: June 10 ($447.8M – California)

#1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)