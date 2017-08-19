Listen Live
Widow texts Pulse gunman alibi, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims
Widow texts Pulse gunman alibi, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims

Widow texts Pulse gunman alibi, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims
Noor Salman appeared in federal court Wednesday in California. (Photo: Courtesy Vicki Behringer)

Widow texts Pulse gunman alibi, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims

By: Samantha Manning, Mark Boxley, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Noor Salman is accused of helping her husband plan and carry out the June 12, 2016, attack on Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and a document filed by prosecutors this week is shedding new light on the case.

The document filed Thursday lists specific instances that prosecutors intend to pursue during trial, and alludes to a text message allegedly sent by Salman to her husband about his alibi for the attack.
That text message “informing him of the cover story she had devised” was deleted from Salman’s phone, along with others, the night of the attack on Pulse, the prosecution filing claimed.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 49 people and injured dozens of others.
The filing did not say what proof prosecutors had to support the claim, but indicated it would be among the main aspects of their case against Salman.

Other instances of false statements allegedly made by Salman that prosecutors plan to pursue during trial include:

  • Stating to officers of the Fort Pierce Police Department that her husband, Omar Mateen, would not have engaged in violence unless he was protecting himself.
  • Stating to special agents of the FBI that Mateen left their apartment on June 11, 2016, to have dinner with a friend.
  • Stating to FBI special agents that Mateen had one firearm.
  • Stating to FBI special agents that Mateen was not radical or extreme in his beliefs.
  • Stating to FBI special agents that she did not see Mateen with a gun when he left their residence.
  • Stating to FBI special agents that Mateen did not access the internet at their residence and had deleted his Facebook account a long time ago.
  • Stating to FBI special agents that she was unaware that Mateen was planning to conduct a violent terrorist attack.
