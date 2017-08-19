Noor Salman is accused of helping her husband plan and carry out the June 12, 2016, attack on Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and a document filed by prosecutors this week is shedding new light on the case.

The document filed Thursday lists specific instances that prosecutors intend to pursue during trial, and alludes to a text message allegedly sent by Salman to her husband about his alibi for the attack.

That text message “informing him of the cover story she had devised” was deleted from Salman’s phone, along with others, the night of the attack on Pulse, the prosecution filing claimed.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 49 people and injured dozens of others.

The filing did not say what proof prosecutors had to support the claim, but indicated it would be among the main aspects of their case against Salman.



Other instances of false statements allegedly made by Salman that prosecutors plan to pursue during trial include:

