Rep. Steve Scalise, the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot this morning as he practiced for a charity baseball game.
Scalise is one of several Congressmen and staffers who were attacked as they practiced at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field.
Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama), says he believes at least five people were shot.
Here’s what you may not know about Scalise:
- Scalise, 51, represents the 1st District of Louisiana.
- During the 113th Congress, he served as chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the conservative House caucus.
- He is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee.
- Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1989 with a minor in political science.
- Scalise is a former systems engineer.
- He was a member of the Louisiana House and the Louisiana Senate from 1996 to 2008.
- Scalise is married to the former Jennifer Letulle. He is the proud father of two children, Madison and Harrison. He and his family reside in Jefferson, Louisiana.
- Scalise is an advocated for gun ownership. He introduced the Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act. The act eases federal restrictions on interstate gun purchases.
- He co-sponsored a bill that would have repealed the DC gun ban.
- He has an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association.
