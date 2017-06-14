Demi Moore appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Monday night to promote her new movie “Rough Night,” and ended up letting fans in on a little-known personal secret about herself. >> Click here to watch “You sent us a photo and it’s the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” host Jimmy Fallon said before holding up a picture of Moore missing a front tooth. “How did this happen?” “I sheared off my front teeth,” Moore explained. “I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it’s really something that’s important to share, because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front teeth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in.” Although the photo featured Moore missing just one front tooth, the actress made it clear that she’s actually missing both of them. She went on to explain that her children “love” seeing her toothless. >> Read more trending news “They love seeing me without my teeth,” she said, “because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human.” In 2010, Moore shared that one of her front teeth had fallen out, but the second one finally followed more recently after she “literally knocked it out.” “It was almost like it fell out and my warranty was up. I swear!” she said. “Thank God for modern dentistry. All of you who go out and practice modern dentistry—thank God!”