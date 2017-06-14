Five people, including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured early Wednesday in a shooting during a practice by Republican Congress members for a charity baseball game.

Below is a list of the Republican members of the Congressional baseball team. The members whose names are bolded were at the practice. Their injuries, if known, are listed.

WATCH: Video shows House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise taken away on stretcher and into helicopter following shooting at Virginia park. pic.twitter.com/naKRc3eoXK — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 14, 2017

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Joe Barton, Texas

Jack Bergman, Michigan

Mike Bishop, Michigan

Kevin Brady, Texas

Mo Brooks, Alabama

Mike Conaway, Texas

Ryan Costello, Pennsylvania

Rodney Davis, Illinois

Ron Desantis, Florida – says he had just left the practice and may have talked to the shooter prior to the incident

Jeff Duncan, South Carolina

Jeff Flake, Arizona

Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee

Matt Gaetz, Florida

Bill Johnson, Ohio

Trent Kelly, Mississippi

Darren LaHood, Illinois

Doug LaMalfa, California

Barry Loudermilk, Georgia

Roger Marshall, Kansas

Pat Meehan, Pennsylvania

John Moolenaar, Michigan

Steve Palazzo, Mississippi

Gary Palmer, Alabama

Rand Paul, Kentucky

Erik Paulsen, Minnesota

Steve Pearce, New Mexico

Thomas Rooney, Florida

Dennis Ross, Florida

Steve Scalise, Louisiana – was shot in the hip

John Shimkus, Illinois

Mark Walker, North Carolina

Brad Wenstrup, Ohio

Roger Williams, Texas – was shot

Kevin Yoder, Kansas