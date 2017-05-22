Listen Live
National
Ok, what’s with the orb? Trump photo has tongues wagging, social media laughing
Close

Ok, what’s with the orb? Trump photo has tongues wagging, social media laughing

Ok, what’s with the orb? Trump photo has tongues wagging, social media laughing
Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (C-L) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (C) pose for a group photo will members of various delegations during the inauguration of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh on May 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Ok, what’s with the orb? Trump photo has tongues wagging, social media laughing

By: Debbie Lord
Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

A photograph of President Donald Trump along with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian President Fatah al-Sisi is trending on social media, sparking some interesting comparisons with the likes of comic book antiheroes and even the Wicked Witch of the West.

The three men were photographed Sunday with their hands on a glowing orb at the opening of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The center will work to monitor extremist messages by analyzing online posts in real time.

The photo showed the men in a room where the lights had been dimmed as they “activated” the technology in the new center by placing their hands on a lighted world globe. According to the Saudi Gazette, the men kept their hands on the globe for roughly 4 minutes. 

Many Twitter users compared Trump and the other two leaders to movie or comic book rogues, while others simply wondered what the lighted globe was. 

It didn’t take long for #orb to begin trending on Twitter.

 

Saudi Arabia was the first stop on Trump’s overseas tour. He is in Israel on Monday and will visit Vatican City, Brussels, and Sicily before returning to the United States.

 

 

 

