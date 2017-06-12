Listen Live
National
What time will Jeff Sessions be testifying, what channel, live stream, what will he be asked?
Close

What time will Jeff Sessions be testifying, what channel, live stream, what will he be asked?

What You Need To Know: Jeff Sessions

What time will Jeff Sessions be testifying, what channel, live stream, what will he be asked?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear Tuesday at a public hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence to testify in the investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election.

"The Attorney General has requested that this hearing be public," Justice Department spokesman Sarah Isgur Flores said. "He believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him and looks forward to answering the committee's questions tomorrow."

Sessions’ hearing comes less than a week after fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the same committee. 

Sessions had been scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Senate Appropriations Committee to review funding for the Justice Department, which he heads. Over the weekend, Sessions requested that he be allowed to appear before the Intelligence Committee instead. It wasn’t until mid-morning Monday that it was announced that the hearing would be public.

"In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey's recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum," wrote Sessions. "The Senate Intelligence Committee is the most appropriate forum for such matters, as it has been conducting an investigation and has access to relevant, classified information."

On Wednesday, Comey released his planned opening statement to the committee which included his request of Sessions that the attorney general "prevent any future direct communication" between himself and Trump. The request came, according to Comey, after a Feb. 14 Oval Office meeting in which Comey alleges the president asked everyone, including Sessions to leave the room. 

Once they had left, Comey said, Trump said he hoped that Comey could see his way to “letting go” of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties with the Russian government. Trump has denied that he said that.

People familiar with Comey’s testimony in a second, closed hearing on Thursday, said the former director told the intelligence committee that Sessions may have had a third, undisclosed interaction with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

Sessions recused himself on March 2 from the Justice Department's probe into interference by the Russians in the election. Flynn was fired by Trump on February 13. Comey was fired by Trump on May 9.

Here’s how you can watch the coverage of the hearing.

What time: The hearing begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What channel: CSPAN, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News will be broadcasting the hearing live. Check back here for updates about which networks will be carrying the testimony live.

Will it be live streamed: CSPAN will live stream the testimony at C-Span.org

Who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee

Republicans
Richard Burr, North Carolina (Committee chairman)
James Risch, Idaho
Marco Rubio, Florida
Susan Collins, Maine
Roy Blunt, Missouri
James Lankford, Oklahoma
Tom Cotton, Arkansas
John Cornyn, Texas

Democrats
Mark Warner, Virginia (ranking member)
Dianne Feinstein, California
Ron Wyden, Oregon
Martin Heinrich, New Mexico
Angus King, Maine
Joe Manchin, West Virginia
Kamala Harris, California

What to expect: 
Sessions will be asked about his ties to Kislyak. He met with Kislyak twice while he was a U.S. senator. According to sources, Comey said he met with Kislyak a third time. 
He will also likely be asked if he knows of any ties between anyone in Trump’s campaign who may have coordinated with the Russians, and if there is any suggestion of obstruction of justice by the president following the firing of national security adviser Michael Flynn. 

Live updates: Check back here on Tuesday beginning at 1:45 p.m. ET for live updates on Session’s testimony.

  • Change at the top at GE
    Change at the top at GE
    General Electric says Jeff Immelt is stepping down as CEO and John Flannery, president and CEO of the conglomerate's health care unit, will take over the post in August. The 61-year-old Immelt will stay on as chairman until his retirement from the position at the end of the year, with the 55-year-old Flannery stepping into the role after that. Immelt has been at the helm of the conglomerate for 16 years, overseeing a transformation that included selling many of the company's units. Over that time, General Electric sold its insurance, credit card, plastics and security divisions. It also invested more heavily in new technologies, including a recent $1.65 billion acquisition of LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based manufacturer of rotor blades for wind turbines. Flannery is a longtime General Electric executive, starting his career at GE Capital in 1987. He became president and CEO of the company's equity unit in 2002 and eventually joined the health care unit in 2014, focusing on advanced technologies.
  • Ninth Circuit deals another legal setback to Trump travel and refugee order
    Ninth Circuit deals another legal setback to Trump travel and refugee order
    Another federal appeals court has delivered a legal defeat to the White House on President Trump’s revised travel and refugee order, as the Ninth Circuit on Monday refused to fully lift an injunction that has kept Mr. Trump’s plans on hold to bar the arrival of visitors and refugees from six majority-Muslim nations. The decision by a three judge panel of the Ninth Circuit came as the U.S. Supreme Court was accepting legal briefs on a similar, but different case from the Fourth Circuit, where the Trump Administration had also lost in court on the revised travel and refugee plan. In this latest ruling, the Ninth Circuit said the President violated immigration law by not showing how the entry of people from Iran, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen would harm American interests. BREAKING: Another US appeals court upholds decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2017 “Immigration, even for the President, is not a one-person show,” the court wrote in a per curiam opinion issued Monday morning Pacific time.
  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify publicly Tuesday in a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news ﻿Check back for updates on this developing story. 
  • Attorney General Sessions to testify in public session on Tuesday
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday in a public, open session, where he is expected to be asked questions about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, as well as about any contacts with Russian officials during and after the 2016 election campaign. “Public needs to know more about Sessions’ Russia contacts & his role in Comey’s firing,” tweeted Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). The Justice Department had indicated over the weekend that Sessions was ready to testify before the Intelligence Committee, as his previously scheduled appearance to talk about the 2018 budget was scrapped. What wasn’t clear as Monday began was whether Sessions would talk in public, or behind closed doors. Looking forward to having AG Jeff Sessions in an open hearing before Senate Intel tomorrow afternoon → https://t.co/1Jx9T3m3gV — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 12, 2017 Calls for public testimony by Sessions had increased after last week’s appearance before that same panel by Comey, who said that he had not told Sessions about some of the conversations with President Trump had made Comey uneasy about possible White House interference in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. “We were also aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” Comey said. It was not immediately clear if those matters are what will be discussed with the Attorney General on Tuesday.
  • Pulse nightclub shooting: 1 year later, Orlando remembers victims
    Pulse nightclub shooting: 1 year later, Orlando remembers victims
    Community members gathered at Pulse nightclub early Monday to pay their respects to the 49 people who were killed in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history one year ago. >> Complete coverage of the Pulse anniversary from Orlando’s WFTV Survivors and victims' relatives were invited to enter the fenced-in space surrounding the shuttered venue shortly after 2 a.m. – marking one year since the moment the attack began – as victims' names were read aloud. The early start time didn't keep mourners from returning to the place where so many lost friends and relatives. 'No matter how dark the night, the sun is always going to shine,' Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told victims' family members during a private ceremony. Jim McDermott, a friend of one of the victims, was among those who returned to the club Monday. >> Read more trending news 'It is 2 a.m. in the morning, and look at how many people are here to show compassion and love,' McDermott said. 'Our focus now is to make sure that the survivors and the people (who continue) to need medical help and treatment and psychological care and all of those other things continue to get it.' People dressed in white angel costumes surrounded the club Monday. Marie Cobbs attended the ceremony with her sister, who's still trying to cope after losing her son, Anthony Disla, in the shooting. >> PHOTOS: Orlando nightclub shooting leaves dozens dead 'How can one man, one person kill so many people?' Cobbs said. Consolation is what drew so many to the club Monday. 'The one silver lining that we can find in all of this is the amount of love and the amount of care that everybody has for each other,' Viviana Torche said. 'Not just Orlando, but the entire world.
