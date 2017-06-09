What time is the NBA Finals game? What channel? Is it live streamed?

The Golden State Warriors can make history Friday night if they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA championship.

If Golden State wins, the victory will cap an unblemished playoff run. It would be the first time in the sport’s history that a team would have won every playoff game.

The Warriors beat Cleveland in Games 1 and 2 in Oakland. The Cavaliers blew a lead in Game 3, allowing the Warriors to make 11 unanswered points in the last three minutes of the game to get the win on Cleveland’s home court.

Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s game.

What time is the game?

The game begins at 9 p.m. ET

Where is it being played?

The Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio.

What channel is it on?

ABC is airing the series

Where can I watch the live stream?

WatchESPN

When are the rest of the games? (all times are Eastern)

(If needed) - Monday, June 12: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

(If needed) Thursday, June 15: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

(If needed) Sunday, June 18: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.