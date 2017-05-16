Listen Live
National
What is a ‘sologamist’ and why are people doing it?
What is a ‘sologamist’ and why are people doing it?
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A bride holds a rose as she waits to be wed. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More people are foregoing traditional marriage and are opting for becoming ‘sologamists.’

But what is a sologamist?

It’s a group of people opting to go solo and marry themselves, WUSA reported.

Many decide to have a nontraditional, traditional wedding ceremony, but instead of walking down the aisle to an awaiting bride or groom, there is no one other than themselves who give and receive their vows.

Erika Anderson, who wore white and carried a bouquet during her ceremony, said she opted for sologamy since she was tired of people asking why she was still single, WUSA reported.

The movement is starting to take hold, and companies are trying to be at the forefront to offer services to the self-wedded.

IMarriedMe.com, a website out of San Francisco, offers ceremony kits. The kit includes a ring that symbolizes, and reminds the wearer, to love themselves.

And it isn’t just an American trend.

Marry Yourself Vancouver has consultants and self-wedding photography.

Cerca Travel in Japan offers a two-day self-wedding package, Cosmopolitan reported.

To read more about sologamists, click here and here.

  • Trump says he had “absolute right” to share intelligence on Islamic State with Russians
    President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday morning that he did share intelligence information with top Russian officials in an Oval Office meeting last week, declaring that “I have the absolute right” to inform the Russians about information related to terrorism and the Islamic State. “As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do,” the President tweeted, making his first comments on the latest major story to engulf the Trump White House. Mr. Trump’s tweets included no attack on the news media, or on the Washington Post which first reported that he had given highly sensitive information from an intelligence ally to the Russians. As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 …to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017 At the Washington Post, one of the reporters who wrote the original story yesterday, that Mr. Trump had given highly sensitive information to the Russians, said the President’s morning response had shown their report was true. Last night a stream of WH officials were sent out to blast WaPo story as false. This morning, Trump says it's true. https://t.co/uR9hDRZ6ki https://t.co/IFuS1042GX — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) May 16, 2017
  • Teen dies from caffeine overdose 
    Teen dies from caffeine overdose 
    Caffeine is blamed for the death of a teenager. A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.   Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.   Watts says Cripe drank a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald's and an energy drink in the two hours before his heart fell out of rhythm at Spring Hill High School near Chapin on April 26.   Watts says parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK for teens, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.
  • Social Security Administration releases most popular baby names list
    Social Security Administration releases most popular baby names list
    The list of most popular baby names for 2016 is in. Each year, the Social Security Administration breaks down the findings by top overall,  for the decade, by state and U.S. territories, and change in popularity. >> Read more trending news For the past three years, the two names atop the lists for girls and boys has been the same: Emma followed by Olivia for girls, with Noah followed by Liam for boys, according to the Social Security Administration. William at No. 3, Mason at No. 4, and James at No. 5, rounded out the top five names for the boys, and Ava at No. 3, Sophia at No. 4, and Isabella at No. 5.  Also, the most drastic climb in name ranking for male births was Kylo, which started at 3,269th and now is 901st, according to the SSA.  The name Kylo could be inspired by Kylo Ren, a character from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Kehlani holds the highest popularity increase for female births from 2015 to 2016, up 2,487 spots to 872.  Kehlani is the name of  singer-songwriter Kehlani Parrish, who is increasing in mainstream popularity since releasing her debut album in January and having notable singles earlier. The top 10 baby names can be seen in the video below: The top 10 in list form can be found below: Male names: Noah Liam William Masin James Benjamin Jacob Michael Elijah Ethan Female names: Emma Olivia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Charlotte Abigail Emily Harper
  • White House denies Trump revealed classified intelligence to Russians last week
    The White House was swamped by another major story on Monday, as the Washington Post and several other news organizations reported that President Trump had revealed highly classified material about the Islamic State, during an Oval Office meeting last week with top Russian officials, a charge that was rejected by top aides to the President. But while administration officials denied the story, other news organizations said they had confirmed the basics, as the Trump White House was plunged once more into crisis mode. Let’s break down what we know – and don’t – about this story: 1. What exactly did the Post – and other news organizations report? The Post story said the President disclosed intelligence to top Russian officials at a meeting last week in the Oval Office which could jeopardize a critical intelligence source about the Islamic State. The New York Times matched the story soon after, as did Reuters, which said the intelligence was about a planned operation by the Islamic State. 2. The White House denies the story – but some see a non-denial denial. There were three official denials from the Trump Administration. A White House spokeswoman flat out said the Post story was “false.” Statements were also issued by Secretary of State Tillerson, and by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. The McMaster statement was notable, because some said it denied things that were not included in the Washington Post story. “I was in the room. It didn’t happen,” the General said outside the West Wing to reporters. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says reports that President Trump told Russia classified info are “false' https://t.co/A4GwpJb5Zq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 15, 2017 3. The Post says officials asked them to withhold details. One hint that this story is grounded in fact is that Washington Post reporters say they are withholding key details of what’s at issue – at the request of intelligence officials. Most people not in journalism probably have no idea that this happens frequently when it comes to a big story that a paper like the Post or the New York Times prints on something dealing with intelligence matters. It is done as officials acknowledge a story, but seek to keep certain details out public view. And the Post said that was true this time as well. WP withheld most details at 'urging of officials who warned that revealing them would jeopardize' important intel capabilities, paper says — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 16, 2017 4. The story touches off a new round of White House leaks. You don’t have to be a news media insider to notice another batch of leaks emanating from the Trump White House after this story broke. There were daggers thrown at Press Secretary Sean Spicer by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. “Basically chaos at all times,” one White House official told Politico. It was obvious to reporters at the White House that there was internal discord over the story and how it was being handled – which may spur even more finger pointing. WH comms staffers just put the TVs on super loud after we could hear yelling coming from room w/ Bannon, Spicer, Sanders — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 15, 2017 5. Trump supporters see nothing but fake news. I was in my car when the news broke on this story, so I posted a link to the Washington Post story on my Facebook page. My Facebook page nearly melted. “Yet another fake news story. Jamie Dupree I’m surprised at you,” said one. “Fake news! Why do you continue to make a fool out of yourself repeating this BS,” added another. “Washington Post not long ago broke that the Russians hacked the Burlington power grid,” as others piled on the news media in general. Hillary Clinton put a server full of classified data in her bathroom…nothing.fakenews story on Trump and Russia… MSM estactic. — Donnie Owens (@Ezdee_) May 16, 2017 6. Rumblings from Republicans in Congress. It has been a stressful last week for GOP lawmakers, watching the White House struggle with the aftermath of the firing of the FBI Director – which caught Republicans off guard – and then the President on Friday seemingly suggesting that he might have recorded a dinner conversation with James Comey. That was more than enough to deal with – but then, Senators arrived for their first vote of the week just as the story about this intelligence story was breaking. “The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who said the White House was in a “downward spiral.” Sen. Bob Corker earlier today saying White House in a “downward spiral.” Foreign Relations chaiman and has a good relationship with Trump/WH pic.twitter.com/HzNwpOd6gk — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) May 15, 2017
  • WHO WILL BE THE NEXT FBI DIRECTOR? HERE’S A LIST OF CANDIDATES
    WHO WILL BE THE NEXT FBI DIRECTOR? HERE’S A LIST OF CANDIDATES
    President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that he would find a new director of the FBI by this Friday when he heads to his first overseas trip as president. Nearly a week after firing James Comey from his position as head of the FBI, at least 14 people have emerged as potential candidates for the job; eight have already been interviewed. From The Associated Press, here is a list of the 14 people being considered. 1. Alice Fisher was a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration. 2. Adam Lee is the special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Richmond, Virginia. 3. Andrew McCabe is the acting FBI director. 4. Michael J. Garcia is a former prosecutor and associate judge on New York's Supreme Court. 5. Sen. John Cornyn is the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, and was the attorney general of Texas. 6. U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson is a Bush appointee who struck down the centerpiece of the Obama administration's health care law in 2010. 7. Frances Townsend is a former Bush Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser. 8. Ex-Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan. The FBI Agents Association says it believes his diverse background makes him the best choice. 9. J. Michael Luttig is general counsel for Boeing Corp. and served as a judge on the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and a Justice Department lawyer. 10. Rep. Trey Gowdy, the South Carolina congressman is a former federal prosecutor and state attorney. He led the investigation into the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya. 11. Ray Kelly was the commissioner of the New York City Police Department. Following the attacks on 9/11, Kelly created the first counterterrorism bureau of any municipal police department and oversaw a drastic reduction in crime. 12. Larry Thompson was deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush and served as the department’s No. 2 from 2001 to 2003.  13. Paul Abbate is a senior official at the FBI, currently responsible for the bureau’s criminal and cyber branch. 14. John Suthers is a former U.S. attorney and Colorado attorney general; was elected mayor of Colorado Springs in 2015.
