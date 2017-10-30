What are Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged with?

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a long-time Manafort business associate have been indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 felony charges including conspiracy against the United States.

The indictments were unsealed early Monday. Manafort and Rick Gates, Manafort’s business partner, have both surrendered to the FBI in Washington.

In addition to real estate and international financial dealings, Manafort was a political consultant and chaired Trump’s run for president for five months.

Gates, seen as Manafort’s protégé, has worked with Manafort in the private sector for years.

Gates also worked with Manafort on Trump’s campaign, then worked for the Republican National Committee when Manafort was pushed out as campaign chair. Gates helped to set up a super PAC after the election.

According to the indictment, among other financial crimes, the two were charged with conspiracy, money laundering, failing to register as foreign agents, and making false statements to the Justice Department and investigators.

