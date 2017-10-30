Listen Live
cloudy-day
54°
H 60
L 36

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
54°
Clear
H 60° L 36°
  • cloudy-day
    54°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 60° L 36°
  • clear-night
    52°
    Evening
    Clear. H 60° L 36°
  • cloudy-day
    37°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 51° L 39°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
What are Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged with?
Close

What are Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged with?

Paul Manafort And Rick Gates Indicted

What are Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged with?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a long-time Manafort business associate have been indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 felony charges including conspiracy against the United States.

The indictments were unsealed early Monday. Manafort and Rick Gates, Manafort’s business partner, have both surrendered to the FBI in Washington.

In addition to real estate and international financial dealings, Manafort was a political consultant and chaired Trump’s run for president for five months. 

Gates, seen as Manafort’s protégé, has worked with Manafort in the private sector for years. 

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left. Manafort, said during the presidential race that he was willing to provide private briefings for a Russian billionaire the U.S. government considers close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Thats according to a July 2016 email exchange Manafort wrote to a former employee of his political consulting firm about offering to brief Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Close

Reports: Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, told to surrender to federal authorities

Photo Credit: Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left. Manafort, said during the presidential race that he was willing to provide private briefings for a Russian billionaire the U.S. government considers close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Thats according to a July 2016 email exchange Manafort wrote to a former employee of his political consulting firm about offering to brief Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Gates also worked with Manafort on Trump’s campaign, then worked for the Republican National Committee when Manafort was pushed out as campaign chair. Gates helped to set up a super PAC after the election.

According to the indictment, among other financial crimes, the two were charged with conspiracy, money laundering, failing to register as foreign agents, and making false statements to the Justice Department and investigators. 

Here is the indictment.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Dashcam footage shows deputy hitting deer at 114 mph
    Dashcam footage shows deputy hitting deer at 114 mph
    Dashcam shows the moment a medium-sized doe panics and sprints in front of a sheriff's deputy responding to a call with lights and sirens on. The unnamed deputy was responding to a call about a man with a gun at a restaurant just before 6:30 a.m., the Isanti County News reports. He was traveling at 114 mph just north of Cambridge when the deer jumped in front of his cruiser. Miraculously, the deputy kept control of his vehicle even though the hood flew up and smashed into his windshield. All airbags deployed and the cruiser was totaled — the fourth to be totaled this year. Three of the four police cars totaled in 2017 are due to deer strikes, said Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk. '(The incident) shows how important it is to not to swerve when an animal strike is going to occur. If the deputy swerved, he would have rolled and been injured or worse,” Caulk said. The deputy walked away with minor injuries. The deer was killed.
  • LIVE UPDATES: Latest developments in Mueller investigation
    Just over five months after former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the first concrete legal actions on that investigation began to play out in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning, with a focus on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and of his top associates. Here is the latest on today’s developments: 8:45 am – Both Manafort and one of his former associates, Rick Gates, have reportedly now arrived at the federal courthouse, which is located just a few blocks down the hill from the U.S. Capitol. Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017 8:00 am – The day began with television cameras and reporters staking out various places in the Washington, D.C. area, as former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was driven to the federal courthouse in the nation’s capital. PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort leaves his home before surrendering to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/mNxpA4NMmc — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 30, 2017 JUST IN: CBS News captures Paul Manafort leaving his Alexandria, VA apartment, shielding his face from cameras. pic.twitter.com/c22aOmhOmC — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 30, 2017 7:37 am – With news reports indicating that something was going to happen today about the Mueller investigation, President Trump was again tweeting about a possible investigation into Hillary Clinton and Democrats, concerning efforts to gather opposition research on him during the 2016 campaign. Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
  • Reports: Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, surrenders to FBI
    Reports: Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, surrenders to FBI
    A federal grand jury approved the first charges filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to multiple sources, including CNN and Reuters. >> Read more trending news
  • Oklahoma’s ‘Polar Express’ pulls the plug
    Oklahoma’s ‘Polar Express’ pulls the plug
    The “Polar Express” train ride, based in Bristow for two years then in Stillwater last holiday season, will not run in 2017. The company which operated the ride last year, Watco Companies, says it will not host the ride this year. “Due to corporate refocusing on core freight business activities, Watco Companies, owner of the Stillwater Central Railroad, has decided to no longer offer THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at Stillwater, OK,” according to a statement on the Eastern Flyer Polar Express webpage. The attraction has operated in several cities over the years, and is based on the popular 2004 animated film of the same name, starring Tom Hanks. For those with their hearts set on riding to rails to see Santa, there is apparently still a Polar Express train running in Branson, Missouri this year. The next closest location is Palestine, Texas, south of Dallas. It’s estimated that 30-40,000 tickets were sold each year for the Polar Express trains in Oklahoma.
  • 9 months in, tax reform is Trump’s main hope for a big 2017 win in Congress
    9 months in, tax reform is Trump’s main hope for a big 2017 win in Congress
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.