Watch: Officer saves fawn from busy road, rescue caught on body camera

Police officers rescued a fawn from a busy Cincinnati roadway Monday, and it was all caught on the officer’s body camera.

>> Read more trending news

“In most cases the mother is nearby and will round up her young fawn when conditions are right,” police said in a social media post. “In this particular case, the fawn was on a controlled access highway and … would not have survived if it had not been rescued.”

Officers Roger Noe and Trish Yates were dispatched around noon Monday to reports of a fawn running in traffic on Columbia Parkway, WCPO reported.

They found the fawn just below Alms Park.

In video captured on Noe’s body cam, the officer can be seen picking up the skittish fawn as the animal bleats.

“It’s OK baby, it’s OK,” Noe says as he puts the fawn in the back of his police cruiser.

Police save tiny deer from Columbia Parkway's traffic The Cincinnati Police Department helped out this scared little fawn near Alms Park yesterday afternoon. Read more at http://bit.ly/2qWJRlm. Posted by WCPO - 9 On Your Side on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Police said Noe took the fawn to nearby woods in hopes that it would reunited with its mother.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.