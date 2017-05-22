Watch: Melania Trump appears to slap away president's hand in Israel

An awkward moment played out on the tarmac of an airport in Israel on Monday after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived as part of the couple’s first trip abroad since the president’s inauguration.

As news crews from around the globe documented the couple’s walk from Air Force One, Donald Trump reached back to offer his wife his hand. After he turns to look forward, Melania Trump appears to swat the president’s hand away.

Donald Trump smooths over his tie and adjusts his coat after the rejection.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz slowed down the moment for anyone who missed the flick. No doubt echoing the thoughts of an untold number of viewers, the newspaper tweeted the video with a single word: “Ouch.”

It’s not the first time Melania Trump’s reactions to her husband have come under scrutiny.

A clip of the first lady went viral in January after Donald Trump’s inauguration. In the clip, Melania Trump shoots a bright smile at her husband as he appears to mouth words at her. As soon as the president turned his back, however, the smile slipped from his wife’s face.

I can’t stop staring at the gif https://t.co/LqHMmFOVyp pic.twitter.com/CSGxT2eRS4 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) January 23, 2017