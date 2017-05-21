Sometimes you’ve just gotta dance.

A Scottsdale, Arizona, man who was watching a news report at work this week about a car crash involving a Hyundai, a Lamborghini and a Mercedes-Benz realized that a helicopter was hovering outside and that he had a unique opportunity to show off his dance moves.

Bryan Amann took full advantage.

>> Watch the news report here

“I was in the office and I was looking at my live FOX 10 feed and I was like, ‘Something is going down,'” he told KSAZ. “I thought to myself, that’s right next door to our office. Right back there.”

So Amann ran outside with his phone and streamed the news video to make sure all eyes were on him.

They were.

“When I ran over there, I had to look at my phone to make sure that the guy was looking at me. You gotta get the guys attention and then when he had me on the zoom it was go time,” he said. “As I was doing my moves, I had to make sure I was still in the screen because I wouldn’t want to waste good dance moves.”

To no one’s surprise, Amann’s move arsenal, which included “The Robot,” took the internet by storm.

Amann’s goal was to make people laugh and it worked. His antics have been viewed more than two million times.

On going viral, Amann said, “It’s got its ups and downs. I’m trying to maintain a humble mind-set. I’m really not trying to let this go to my head, get too famous if you know what I mean.”

Read more here.